Orionid Meteor Shower peaks Thursday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Be sure to keep an eye out for shooting stars the next few nights!

The best view of the Orionid Meteor Shower will be Thursday night after midnight as it will be peaking. Up to 80 meteors per hour will be possible, streaking across the dark skies.

Moonlight will be minimal, so viewing conditions will be optimal! Expect mostly clear skies locally as well.

In order to view the meteor shower best, you want to get away from city lights, and look up toward a portion of the sky. Let you eyes adjust for several minutes, then you should be able to see a few meteors passing.

