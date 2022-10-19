Man accused of kidnapping, murdering Brittanee Drexel to appear in court for first time

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of murdering Brittanee Drexel will be in court for the first time Wednesday.

Raymond Moody, 62, reportedly confessed earlier this year to kidnapping and killing 17-year-old Drexel in 2009.

This is the first time the convicted rapist will face a judge in the Drexel case after waiving his rights to a bond hearing and arraignment.

Drexel was vacationing in Myrtle Beach in April 2009 when she disappeared. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Moody confessed after he was charged on May 4 with obstruction of justice. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Moody turned himself into his lawyer’s office on that day and from that point, Moody was taken into custody. On that same day, officials said Moody provided information on where Drexel’s remains would be found.

Her body was recovered in the Harmony Township area of Georgetown County in May. The Georgetown County coroner listed Drexel’s cause of death and manner of death as undetermined.

We've not been told what Wednesday's hearing is about, but her mother, Dawn Drexel, will be in attendance

