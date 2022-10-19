SC Superintendent of Education candidate Ellen Weaver finishes master’s degree

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bob Jones University announced the Republican candidate in next month’s election for South Carolina Superintendent of Education recently finished her master’s degree.

The candidate Ellen Weaver won the Republican nomination in a primary runoff earlier this year. However, she had not fulfilled all the requirements to hold the South Carolina Superintendent of Education position.

According to the South Carolina State House, a superintendent of education must hold a master’s degree and have experience in public education. At the time, Weaver did not have a master’s degree, so she enrolled at Bob Jones University.

On Tuesday, Randy Page, Chief of Staff at Bob Jones University, confirmed that Weaver completed all the requirements for her degree and released the following statement.

“Ellen Weaver has completed all the academic requirements for the Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Bob Jones University. Weaver’s diploma will be presented on Friday, December 16, 2022, but she has completed all requirements and earned her Master of Science degree.”

Weaver completed the needed 33 hours of coursework in six months. She talked about the process and looked ahead to the election on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.