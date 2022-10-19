Search underway for missing 13-year-old in Greenville Co.

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an active search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl in Pelzer.

Piper Rawson, who has been missing since Sunday, was last seen in the area of West Georgia Road and Reedy Fork Road around 6 p.m., according to deputies. She was last wearing a white shirt and pink and purple flannel pajama pants.

Rawson is described as five foot four with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone ho sees Piper Rawson or knows where she is, is asked to call 911.

MORE NEWS: Miracle Hill Ministries giving back to the community with turkey fry

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.