South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in.

Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.

Rank State Index score out of 10 1 Mississippi 2.62 2 South Carolina 2.78 3 Arkansas 2.83 4 Montana 3.04 5 New Mexico 3.18 6 Louisiana 3.22 7 Kentucky 3.29 8 Tennessee 3.37 9 Oklahoma 3.52 10 Wyoming 3.54

Taking the title of the most dangerous state to drive in is Mississippi. The state has the highest number of deaths per 100,000 people, 25.4 to be precise and this combined with 1.90 deaths per 100,000 million vehicles traveled gave Mississippi the lowest score of them all.

South Carolina experienced 20.7 deaths for every 100,000 people along with the highest number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles at 1.97.

The research was conducted by We Win, a personal injury law firm focused on helping individuals who have suffered devastating injuries and pain caused by car accidents, truck accidents, and other personal injury incidents.

