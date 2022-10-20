Anderson Co. Disabilities and Special Needs Board closing disability employment gap

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a month focusing on the contributions of disabled workers and the barriers that still exist in the workforce.

Latest figures from the Department of Labor shows someone with a disability is two times more likely to be unemployed than someone who doesn’t have a disability. But there’s advocates in the Upstate working to close the gap.

Big Creek Recycling Center in Anderson County is one of two keeping 5,000 to 6,000 tons of materials out of area landfills.

“Anderson County believes in recycling,” said Joe Campbell, Anderson County Waste Authority material and recovery facility supervisor. “You have to want to go up there and sort through 30 tons of materials a day.”

And that’s where you’ll find sorters like Roger Smith.

“It’s fast paced. Really fast paced,” Smith said.

He’s part of a team of four who sort five days a week, five hours a day, earning competitive pay and benefits.

“It’s very rewarding,” he said.

As facility supervisor, Campbell says there’s few who can compete with this team’s work ethic.

“If I had the funding, I would hire at least 10 more. At least,” he said.

Smith and his team are disabled workers, employed by the site through a partnership with the Anderson County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.

“You know the statistics in itself is sad, but even sadder is you can’t get very far without seeing a ‘help wanted’ sign somewhere,” said Jerrel Lynn King, Anderson County Disabilities and Special Needs Board executive director.

The board provides services and support to help people with disabilities not only get a job, but retain one.

“Through soft skills training, and vocational training,” she said.

In fact, King estimates the board has added 1,500 workers to Anderson County’s workforce.

“Particularly the disabilities that we provide services for, which are intellectual disabilities, autism, autism spectrum disorders and head and spinal cord injuries,” she said.

Still, King says the numbers may actually be worse than what the labor market shows.

“Actually seven out of 10 people with disabilities are unemployed,” she said.

King would like to see more disabled workers in more lucrative industries in the Upstate like manufacturing, health care, and childcare. Adding more equity to the workforce equation and celebrating abilities.

“That is our goal -- real jobs,” she said.

“To strive for the American dream,” Campbell added.

Throughout the month of October, the Anderson County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is highlighting employers who have hired workers with disabilities though social media. To be a part of it, or to learn how to help visit here: https://acdsnb.org/

