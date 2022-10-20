Bicyclist without reflecting clothes hit by car in Cherokee Co., coroner says

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a North Carolina bicyclist hurt in a crash on Oct. 12 has died.

The coroner said 50-year-old Timothy Von Black of Kings Mountain, N.C. was riding a bike heading south on Holly Ridge Road in Blacksburg around 6:30 a.m. when he was hit by a 2009 Toyota also heading south.

Black was riding the bike in the middle of the road without any lights or reflecting clothing or helmet, according to the coroner.

The coroner Black later passed on Oct. 18 around 8:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Medical Center.

