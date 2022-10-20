Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new YouGov poll reveals 52% of Americans believe the nation is “very divided,” with only 8% of those surveyed saying the nation is “somewhat united.”

So, what about here in the Upstate? And how do we reverse the numbers? There’s a grassroots group that’s bringing these conversations to the table and bridging perspectives.

We’re starting with appetizers of a different kind at Persis Biryani Indian Grill. Where unconscious bias, xenophobia, colorism – and the other “isms” are served hot or cold.

“Whatever people bring to the table is what we talk about,” said Elizabeth Weaver, Courageous Conversations co-founder.

Weaver and another co-founder were motivated by the social justice wave of 2020, but the timing had to be right, and they say 2022 was the year to get activated.

“Courageous Conversations creates a space where people from all backgrounds and cultures can gather around the table to share their stories, so we can cultivate a beautifully diverse community together,” she said. “My goal is to create a safe space where people can come, share their stories, grow in understanding for each other and have a space to ask those questions that maybe they don’t know who to ask.”

The conversations are held on the third Wednesday of the month, to bridge the religious, cultural, and political divides that exist in the Upstate. Regular and new attendees consist of transplants from different states, and around the globe, who now call the region home.

“I’ve always said Sunday is one of the most segregated days of the week,” said Travis Morris. “Now look in your communities – your communities can very much tell you how divisive we are.”

But the Upstate is not only growing, it’s also diversifying.

“When I walked downtown for the first time when we moved (to Greenville) – I heard so many different languages. And made me feel so much more comfortable out here,” said Cima Mathur, Persis Biryani Indian Grill managing partner.

At a time when polls from sources like YouGov also reveal 66% of Americans believe our political divides have only widened, since last year.

“I would be lying if I said no, very much so,” Morris said.

But Courageous Conversations attendees are optimistic that bridges are being built.

“Your taste buds will be tantalized and so will your ears,” said Tayler Profit.

“I wanted a place where we could practice diversity and inclusion,” Weaver added.

Greenville’s Dr. Nika White, founder and lead principal consultant for Nika White Consulting has wrote three books on the topic. She also has a growing client roster of industries being intentional about diversity, equity and inclusion.

“It’s amazing how when stats or crisis exists people have a huge appetite to begin to solve it. And I think that it helps us put it into perspective when we’re able to hear the numbers that are being impacted by it,” said Dr. White.

She also says real change happens when individuals aren’t corporately fed.

“I love this idea of Courageous Conversations because I believe where this work really fully begins is when people can at the personal level begin to self-reflect, to engage in deepening their understanding and their knowledge of all of these concepts relevant to equity, diversity and inclusion,” said Dr. White. “And it builds up their cultural intelligence and humility.”

It’s important to note Courageous Conversations are held at small businesses that offer culturally diverse food, and environment. To learn more, visit here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1422460251489765

