LIVE: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Clemson Avenue
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue.
Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot wound.
Deputies said a person of interest is detained and the incident does appear to be isolated.
