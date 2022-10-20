LIVE: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Clemson Avenue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue.

Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies said a person of interest is detained and the incident does appear to be isolated.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.