Deputies looking for missing woman in Rutherford County

Heather Danielle Queen
Heather Danielle Queen(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORDTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Heather Danielle Queen, 39, is described as five foot four and approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Queen may be in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with a damaged bumper.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Queen might be is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for owner of goat found running loose in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputy-involved shooting on Kay Drive in Easley
Coroner identifies man accused of carjacking, deputy-involved shooting
Goat found in Belton
Deputies looking for owner of goat found running loose in Anderson Co.
On the Town: 10/20 @ 8AM
On the Town: 10/20 @ 8AM
'Pinkie' raising awareness for breast cancer
'Pinkie' raising awareness for breast cancer