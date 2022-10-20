Deputies looking for missing woman in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORDTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Heather Danielle Queen, 39, is described as five foot four and approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Queen may be in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with a damaged bumper.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Queen might be is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for owner of goat found running loose in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.