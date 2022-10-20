Deputies looking for owner of goat found running loose in Anderson Co.

Goat found in Belton
Goat found in Belton
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for the owner of a goat that was found running loose in Belton on Wednesday.

Deputies said the goat was found and secured in the area of Martin Ford Road and then taken to a location for safe holding.

If you or someone you know owns this goat, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control dispatch 846-260-5576.

