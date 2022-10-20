District Attorney: Man arrested after repeated sexual assault of two young girls

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Jackson County man was arrested after repeatedly sexually assaulting two young girls, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch NC 43rd prosecutorial district.

According to the district attorney, 40-year-old Kenneth David Groat admitted to committing the following crimes:

Three counts statutory rape

Three counts indecent liberties

One count statutory sexual offense

One count attempted first-degree kidnapping

The district attorney said Groat began texting one of the victims while he was out on bond in May 2020. She said Groat had threaten to kidnap the victim if she told authorities about the abuse.

When officers went to arrest him, they found duct tape, pepper spray, a knife, a pistol, ammunition, two ponchos and two containers filled with a total of 10 gallons of gasoline in his car.

During the trial, many of the jurors remained in the courtroom after rendering their guilty verdicts and some went to embrace one of the victims following the sentencing. The other victim was not in the courtroom at this time.

Groat was sentenced to a minimum of 89 years in prison and up to 134 years in prison.

