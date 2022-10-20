GETTING ANSWERS: Fleming Street

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are covering our first Laurens County road for “Getting Answers.”

Drivers brought Fleming Street, in Laurens, to our attention. You’ll find it between North Harper Street and Exchange Road.

Though the roads is only a mile long, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says 11,000 vehicles travel it every day.

That’s why this community wants this road paved and a traffic study.

Freda Shealy is frustrated with the daily drive.

“Holes—you can blow up a tire in them holes. They need to fix it,” Shealy said.

Shealy speaks on behalf of everyone.

“They don’t like these potholes. And I think something should be done about it,” said Shealy.

Many of the businesses surrounding Fleming Street agree. Charlotte Willis works at Adrian’s Family Hair Care.

“Hump! Bump Bump! Yea, it’s a lot of ragged roads. It’d be good to get them fixed,” Willis said.

Willis says she’s seen a few close calls as customers attempt to turn on the street, into traffic, at the intersections.

“I think we could use a traffic light,” said Willis, “That would help because it’s pretty hard to get out of the driveways of the businesses.”

When you try to turn out of a driveway, you will wait minutes for traffic to clear. And you’d better move fast.

“I’d say [they’re] probably scared to come down this road. Ambulances have a hard time getting down this road,” Shealy continues, “I’m scared it’s going to tear up a vehicle and hurt somebody.”

One patch is so big, it just about covers the entire line for yards.

Susan Bradford often sits outside her home to just watch.

“They’ve done a lot of work, but it just wears out,” Bradford said.

The SCDOT fixed just one pothole over the last year, but repairing the entire road would be better for Bradford.

“It’d be safer, for one, because where it’s so bad, sometimes it makes the water stand in the road,” said Bradford.

The DOT says Fleming Street is already under contract to be resurfaced. No completion date has been set, but crews anticipate some time between 2023 and 2024.

“I think nice roads bring an upgrade to the community,” Willis said, “It gives you a pride about where you live and where you work.”

“We need it,” said Shealy, “They ain’t fix them in a long time. It’s time to upgrade them.”

Currently, there are no plans for traffic signs, but the SCDOT tells me it’s open to doing an intersection study since there is no previous data. We will follow up.

