Laurens police officer involved in crash while chasing suspect

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an officer was transported to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday night.

According to investigators, a Laurens PD officer was assisting with a pursuit initiated by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle on South Harper Street.

The police officer is being evaluated and treated at the hospital.

Officials said the suspect was not injured and is in custody.

