Laurens police officer involved in crash while chasing suspect

Police confirmed an officer was involved in a crash during a pursuit that started in Laurens County.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an officer was transported to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday night.

According to investigators, a Laurens PD officer was assisting with a pursuit initiated by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle on South Harper Street.

The police officer is being evaluated and treated at the hospital.

Officials said the suspect was not injured and is in custody.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

