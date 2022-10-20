Man arrested on drug charges after police find more than 400 pounds of drugs, 13 firearms

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man after finding more than a dozen firearms and 400 pounds of drugs.

According to police, 23-year-old Matthew Lynn Goldsmith, Jr. was arrested near the 90 block of Edgewood Road at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in North Asheville.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office also assisted police with the arrest along with K-9 units joined the investigation, in addition to members of the Sheriff’s Office BCAT and SCET units.

Officers initially tried to make contact with Goldsmith, but he fled in his vehicle. Later, police took him into custody.

Officers found Goldsmith to be in possession of 10 handguns, three rifles, 424.26 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and the THC cartridges of marijuana along with $46,294 in cash.

Officers say Goldsmith was charged with the following:

Trafficking in marijuana by possession (Level II)

Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Maintain a dwelling for controlled substances

Carrying a concealed gun

Reckless driving

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police seized the following from Goldsmith:

Sentry arms Mini-Draco pistol (7.62x 39 cal)

Spike tactical AR-15 rifle (.223 cal.)

FN PS90 rifle (5.7x28 cal.)

Zastava Arms pistol (7.62x 39 cal.)

Spike Tactical Crusader AR-15 rifle (.223 cal.)

FN Five-Seven pistol (5.7x 28 cal.)

FN Five-Seven pistol (5.7 x 28 cal.)

S&W 357 Magnum revolver (.357 cal.)

Glock 29 pistol ( 10 mm)

Glock 23 pistol (.40 cal.)

Glock 30 pistol (.45 cal.)

Glock 42 pistol (.380 cal.)

S&W Bodyguard pistol (.380 cal.)

Money counters, vacuum sealers, scales

Multiple drum and extended magazines

Goldsmith was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on Tuesday evening and released on Wednesday on a $50,000 secured bond.

Officers are encouraging anyone with information about illegal gun or drug activity to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.