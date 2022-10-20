Man dies days after being hit by vehicle in Spartanburg County
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after they were hit by a car.
The coroner said the incident happened on Monday, October 17 near East Main Street.
The victim 26-year-old David Veaseth Spey was pronounced dead at around 3:33 p.m. at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.