Man dies days after being hit by vehicle in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after they were hit by a car.

The coroner said the incident happened on Monday, October 17 near East Main Street.

The victim 26-year-old David Veaseth Spey was pronounced dead at around 3:33 p.m. at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

