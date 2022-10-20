NTSB releases new details on deadly plane crash in Lake Hartwell

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The National Transportation Safety Board released new details after a plane crashed in Georgia in September, claiming a man’s life.

On Sep. 10, a Beechcraft B55 crashed into the Lake Hartwell. It took five days for crews to recover the wreckage and the body of the pilot, 55-year-old Todd Carrell.

A preliminary report from NTSB’s investigation says Carrell’s family told investigators he was flying from Florida to Georgia for an event.

According to the report, Carrell tried to attempt multiple landings at the Anderson Regional Airport but was unable to land the plane and told air traffic controllers he was having an issue with his gyros.

Communication from the pilot stopped shortly before the plane crashed into the lake at 12:37 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation and NTSB said multiple instruments from the plane are being examined.

Below is the full preliminary report:

