Rutherford County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old girl

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old named Gracie Elaine Mull.

Deputies said Mull was last seen on Asheland Drive in Ellenboro between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mull is described as five foot four and weighs 103 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown/strawberry-blonde hair.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mulls was last seen wearing jeans with holes in them, a dark colored top, and tennis shoes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Gracie, please call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

