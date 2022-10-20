Rutherford County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old girl
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old named Gracie Elaine Mull.
Deputies said Mull was last seen on Asheland Drive in Ellenboro between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mull is described as five foot four and weighs 103 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown/strawberry-blonde hair.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mulls was last seen wearing jeans with holes in them, a dark colored top, and tennis shoes.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Gracie, please call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.
MORE NEWS: Bicyclist without reflecting clothes hit by car in Cherokee Co., coroner says
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.