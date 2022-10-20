Seven Upstate men arrested in child porn investigation
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation with the help of the Department of Homeland Security led to more than half a dozen arrests.
Over the course of two days, investigators executed search warrants at seven different homes based on evidence gathered following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Seven men were charged with possession of child pornography, which depicted victims between 3 and 16 years old.
In some instances, deputies said the material was also distributed over the internet.
The following suspects were charged:
Ernest Joseph McDonald
23 years old
New Madison Road, Westminster, SC
Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 3rd Degree – One Count
Thomas Gerald Allred
45 years old
Easter Lane, Seneca, SC
Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 2nd Degree – Four Counts
Terry Randall Belk, Jr.
23 years old
Oak Tree Drive, Seneca, SC
Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 2nd Degree – One Count
Jon Joseph Carranza
26 years old
Ralph Sheriff Road, Seneca, SC
Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 2nd Degree – One Count
Richard David Raffl
74 years old
Lake Ridge Circle, Walhalla, SC
Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 3rd Degree – One Count
William Douglas Minner
59 years old
Cheohee Valley Road, Tamassee, SC
Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 3rd Degree – 20 counts
Robert Mann Hagan
74 years old
Violet Fields Lane, Seneca, SC
Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 3rd Degree – One Count
