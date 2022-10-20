Seven Upstate men arrested in child porn investigation

file image
file image
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation with the help of the Department of Homeland Security led to more than half a dozen arrests.

Over the course of two days, investigators executed search warrants at seven different homes based on evidence gathered following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Seven men were charged with possession of child pornography, which depicted victims between 3 and 16 years old.

In some instances, deputies said the material was also distributed over the internet.

The following suspects were charged:

Ernest Joseph McDonald
Ernest Joseph McDonald(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Ernest Joseph McDonald

23 years old

New Madison Road, Westminster, SC

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 3rd Degree – One Count

Thomas Gerald Allred
Thomas Gerald Allred(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Thomas Gerald Allred

45 years old

Easter Lane, Seneca, SC

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 2nd Degree – Four Counts

Terry Randall Belk Jr.
Terry Randall Belk Jr.(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Terry Randall Belk, Jr.

23 years old

Oak Tree Drive, Seneca, SC

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 2nd Degree – One Count

Jon Joseph Carranza
Jon Joseph Carranza(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Jon Joseph Carranza

26 years old

Ralph Sheriff Road, Seneca, SC

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 2nd Degree – One Count

Richard David Raffl
Richard David Raffl(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Richard David Raffl

74 years old

Lake Ridge Circle, Walhalla, SC

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 3rd Degree – One Count

William Douglas Minner
William Douglas Minner(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)

William Douglas Minner

59 years old

Cheohee Valley Road, Tamassee, SC

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 3rd Degree – 20 counts

Robert Mann Hagan
Robert Mann Hagan(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Robert Mann Hagan

74 years old

Violet Fields Lane, Seneca, SC

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – 3rd Degree – One Count

