South Carolina to take part in world’s largest earthquake drill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the Palmetto State is taking part in what the South Carolina Emergency Management Division calls the world’s largest earthquake drill.
SCEMD said Thursday’s drill will take place at 10:20 a.m. in The Great SouthEast ShakeOut. Over 2.1 million people have registered to participate. More information about the event can be found at the link here.
In the last year, SC has seen over 80 earthquakes in the swarm centered around Kershaw County.
