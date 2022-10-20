Swamp Rabbits providing Gerber onesies to newborns in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced a partnership with Gerber and will provide ones to newborns.

The Gerber Onesies® Brand bodysuits will go to newborns born at Bon Secours St. France Eastside Hospital throughout the 2022-2023 Swamp Rabbits season.

Swamp rabbit onesies (Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

“We are incredibly excited to partner with both Bon Secours St. Francis and Gerber Childrenswear to welcome the newest members of the Greenville community into the Swamp Rabbits family,” said Swamp Rabbits President Todd Mackin. “We pride ourselves as being a community-first organization, and there is no greater way to embody this idea than to partner with two staples of this community and do so in a way that raises the next generation of Swamp Rabbits fans.”

The organization said the program sees newborns and their families supplied with a Gerber Onesies® Brand bodysuits that features the Born and Raised 864 and Swamp Rabbits logo on the front and the Bon Secours and Gerber Childrenswear logos along with the local area code of 864 on the back.

“We deliver around 200 babies each month at Bon Secours, and we know having a baby is one of the most exciting moments of our patients’ lives,” said Jackie Mullaney, the nursing supervisor of St. Francis Eastside Hospital’s Mom & Baby unit. “Our entire staff is here to make sure the big day is special and full of joy, so we’re honored to be able to work with our community partners to offer yet another special touch to help make the day even more memorable.”

Along with the onesies, the organization said babies born into the program will receive special offers and take-home packets courtesy of Gerber Childrenswear and Bon Secours, including a game-ticket certificate for “Baby’s First Hockey Game” which is redeemable for any game through the 2023-2024 season.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to partner with both Bon Secours St. Francis and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on this special baby initiative,” said Connie Pence, director of marketing at Gerber Childrenswear. “As a trusted partner in the parenting journey, we’re fortunate to work with great community partners to bring memorable joy to parents and their little ones.”

