Truck driver dies in hospital following crash in Cherokee Co.
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a truck driver has died following a crash on I-85 Tuesday afternoon.
The coroner said Joseph Ryan Taylor, 43, of Lake Wylie, was driving on the interstate when his tractor-trailer rig ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and overturned.
There was no indication of breaking at the scene indicating that Taylor could have suffered a medical issue prior to the crash, according to the coroner.
An autopsy was been set for Thursday afternoon.
MORE NEWS: Swamp Rabbits providing Gerber onesies to newborns in Greenville
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.