What to expect: BMW’s billion dollar investment, new facility in Spartanburg

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - BMW’s impact on the upstate is getting a lot bigger. Wednesday, the company announced they’re expanding operations at the plant in Spartanburg and building a brand new facility in Woodruff. Leaders say there’s never been an investment like this in the history of our state.

“Things are just looking great for our state,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

30 years ago, BMW’s Spartanburg plant announcement created a whole new workforce in the upstate. Now, they’ll do it again.

“We are on the forefront of the biggest change in transportation in generations,” said Senator Lindsey Graham.

BMW has set its sights on leading the production of electric vehicles. Much of that spark will be ignited here in the upstate.

“We’re not going somewhere else. We stay close to our home” said Oliver Zipse, the Chairman of the Board of Management for BMW.

The company is building a new high-voltage battery assembly facility in Woodruff.

covering 1 million square feet and creating 300 new jobs.

“You will be amazed by how big that factory’s going to be. Battery factories are not small entities,” said Zipse.

While the new Woodruff facility powers the batteries, plant Spartanburg will produce the vehicles.

“BMW is going to lead the world, not just South Carolina, in the electrification of the vehicle” said Senator Graham.

BMW officials say by 2030, they’ll create six new electric car models and every second vehicle produced will be electric.

It’s $1.7 billion worth of investment, powering the future of the upstate. There’s no word yet on when the Woodruff facility will break ground. It could be some time in 2023.

