Deputies: Woman feels gun against her, finds carjacker in back seat

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman got into her car after work and was startled to find a carjacker in the back seat.

According to deputies, Bernard Simmons got into the car and fell asleep in the back seat. When the victim got in and started the engine, it woke him up.

Deputies said the victim felt a gun against her shoulder and saw the suspect in the rearview mirror.

Simmons allegedly demanded she drive him to downtown Greenville but she stopped the car and escaped safely on Highway 123. The suspect took the car and left, deputies said.

Investigators found Simmons in Pickens County a few hours later.

He was arrested and is charged with carjacking. He is also facing felony charges out of Florida.

