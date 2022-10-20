Deputies: Woman feels gun against her, finds carjacker in back seat

Bernard Simmons is accused of carjacking a woman after he fell asleep in the back seat of her...
Bernard Simmons is accused of carjacking a woman after he fell asleep in the back seat of her car.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman got into her car after work and was startled to find a carjacker in the back seat.

According to deputies, Bernard Simmons got into the car and fell asleep in the back seat. When the victim got in and started the engine, it woke him up.

Deputies said the victim felt a gun against her shoulder and saw the suspect in the rearview mirror.

Simmons allegedly demanded she drive him to downtown Greenville but she stopped the car and escaped safely on Highway 123. The suspect took the car and left, deputies said.

Investigators found Simmons in Pickens County a few hours later.

He was arrested and is charged with carjacking. He is also facing felony charges out of Florida.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputy-involved shooting on Kay Drive in Easley
SLED responding to deputy-involved shooting in Upstate
Courageous Conversations meets monthly. Regular and new attendees consist of transplants from...
Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate
A Laurens Police Department officer was involved in a crash during a chase
Laurens police officer involved in crash while chasing suspect
Crash involving Laurens Police Department officer
Laurens police officer involved in crash after chase