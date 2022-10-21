Celebration of life for Brittanee Drexel hosted by Murrells Inlet church

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A celebration of life will ceremony be held in the Grand Strand Friday for Brittanee Drexel.

The ceremony will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Journey Church in Murrells Inlet to remember Drexel, whose confessed killer was sentenced to life in state prison Wednesday.

The event flyer reads:

“Come and celebrate a life cut short; the life of a beautiful young girl named Brittanee. Over 13 years ago Brittanee went missing here in Myrtle Beach. Her family, friends and the community never gave up searching for her. On Friday we invite you to come and be part of her Celebration of Life. Her family would like to thank everyone for the support across the years.”

The church is located at the Inlet Square Mall on Highway 17.

