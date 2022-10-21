Crews respond to fire at chemical plant in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a chemical manufacturing plant in Easley, according to dispatch.

According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings at Ortec located on Gentry Memorial Highway.

Littleton said they did see fire and smoke once crews arrived on scene, but there is no additional threat to the community and surrounding areas.

He also said there are no injuries, no chemical release and no threat to the environment.

They are also asking people to avoid the area.

According to Pickens County Emergency Services, Pickens County Hazmat is also responding to the scene.

