Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m.

According to Pickens County Emergency Services, Pickens County Hazmat is also heading to the scene at Ortec.

