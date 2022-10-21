LIVE: Construction workers rescued from trench collapse at Byrnes High School

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters and other emergency officials are responding to a trench collapse at a school construction site in Spartanburg County on Friday morning.

Two contract construction workers were caught in the collapse at 10 a.m. outside James F. Byrnes High School on East Main Street. Police confirmed no students were involved in the incident and the building is secure.

Barry Frost, the chief of Duncan Fire Department, said crews had to stabilize the walls in the trench and dig the two men out. One was trapped from the waist down and the other was trapped from the shoulders down.

Multiple ambulances and fire trucks from the following agencies were on scene: Duncan, Taylors, Cowpens, Startex, Poplar Springs, and Westview-Fairforest fire departments.

A medical helicopter landed on the school’s football field to airlift one of the workers to Spartanburg Regional hospital.

Another worker was loaded onto a stretcher and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Both men were awake and alert when rescued, officials said.

Construction is underway on a major addition to Byrnes funded by a bond referendum passed last year. Crews are working to add a new wing to the school and 42 new classrooms. Phase two of the project began this fall and is expected to last until July 2024.

