LIVE: District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County

District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan.

The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded by a $295 million bond referendum passed in 2021.

FOX Carolina will stream the groundbreaking here live and in our streaming apps.

