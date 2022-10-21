Man arrested on sexual exploitation of minor charges after 17 victims revealed nationwide

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in 2021 after an investigation that led to sexual exploitation of a minor charges that included victims nationwide.

According to deputies, 17 victims under the age of 18 were identified in the following states:

Arizona

California

Iowa

Illinois

Missouri

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Virginia

South Carolina

The Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Sherman Turner blackmailed victims and used fear in order to have them send him photos.

Deputies say Turner used a male and female persona online depending on who he was talking to. They also said they found thousands upon thousands of photos and video of children.

Detectives, along with Homeland Security, started investigating Turner in March 2021 and he was arrested in May for one count of child porn.

Turner is now facing federal charges.

He was later charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

