Man convicted of rape, kidnapping gets more prison time for child sex crime

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man sentenced to prison last year pleaded guilty to another crime and will spend longer behind bars.

Timothy Connor was sentenced to 19 years in prison after he was convicted by a jury of rape and kidnapping in 2021.

On Oct. 7, he also pleaded guilty to indecent liberties with a child after another survivor came forward.

“Timothy Connor devastated the lives of his victims and is now being held accountable,” said Haywood County Sheriff’s Office Detective Dustin Toon. “It takes tremendous courage for survivors of abuse to come forward. Every time a survivor comes forward and seeks justice, they give hope and inspire others to do the same.”

The guilty plea adds 26 to 41 months to his existing sentence.

