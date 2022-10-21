Man sentenced to eight years in prison on second federal gun charge

Oct. 21, 2022
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice said a Fountain Inn man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the DOJ, 28-year-old Dishannon Matthew Luther Workman appeared in court where evidence showed that he was in possession of a .380 Ruger pistol and marijuana when he was stopped by a Fountain Inn Police Department officer on June 17, 2020.

Workman was on supervised released for a prior federal gun conviction at the time of the traffic stop.

He was released on a state bond but was sought by federal authorities for violation of his supervised release.

The DOJ said Workman was found at a car wash where officers found a .38 caliber revolver in his pocket and additional marijuana in the trunk of his car on October 8, 2020. He was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

He was detained without bond and pleaded guilty to an information charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge then sentenced him to 96 months in federal prison to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

Workman’s criminal history includes prior state convictions for assault and battery, burglary, and larceny, as well as a prior federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

