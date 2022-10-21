Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm.

Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department.

Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name Lil Quan the CEO. He had outstanding warrants from Orangeburg County.

SPD became aware he was scheduled to perform at a local nightclub and began surveillance. Officers located him at around 3 a.m. outside a convenience store while he was returning to his vehicle. He was arrested on the warrants and a search found a loaded firearm in the car.

The gun was eventually found to have been reported stolen from a gun shop in 2017. Investigators said the ballistic analysis linked the shell casings to two separate shootings in Sumter that summer.

In court, evidence was presented that showed Funchess-Johnson paid a passenger from the vehicle while he was in jail. The passenger was recruited to make a statement claiming ownership of the firearm. Investigators said the plan didn’t work.

Funchess-Johnson is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition from his prior felony conviction. He additionally has prior convictions for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine, cruelty to children, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and false information to police.

Johnson pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. United State District Judge Donald Coggins sentenced him to 72 months. It will be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. He is not eligible for parole in the federal system.

