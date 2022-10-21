Miracle Hill Rescue Missions now sheltering people from cold weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Colder weather set in early this week and people experiencing homelessness are seeking shelter from the cold.

Upstate Miracle Hill Rescue Mission locations have made room for more than 200 guests. On Monday they opened the doors for the cold weather shelter service, sooner than expected.

“There really is a need in Greenville. Not every facility has the capacity and the ability, not everyone has a big room like this” said Jeremy Huff. Huff is the director of Greenville’s Miracle Hill men’s shelter.

He says they don’t typically open for cold weather until November, but this year the cold came early.

“It’s just a matter of getting them into a safe space where they can have a meal, they can get a shower, and they can just lay down in a safe place to sleep at night so they don’t freeze,” he said.

The shelter houses around 130 men daily. When it gets below 40, the gym serves as a second shelter space.

The first night they had about 30 people ,since then the numbers have grown. Thursday night they had 68 guests.

“We get our mats out, get the place cleaned up pretty well. Our kitchen does a great job of getting a meal together. It’s using a really big pot of some nice warm and hearty,” said Huff.

It’s something they prepare for every year. Depending heavily on donations to accommodate-- sometimes hundreds coming through the doors.

“There’s an increasing number of people experiencing homelessness or on the street that just need a safe place to stay for the night” he said.

Shelters:

Greenville Rescue Mission = Men only.

Shepherd’s Gate = Women and Mothers with young children.

Spartanburg and Cherokee County Rescue Missions = Men, Women, and Mothers with children.

Each facility fly’s a white flag outside to signal they’re open for cold weather shelter.

To enter, guests begin checking in at 8:00 p.m. at which time they are given the opportunity to shower, given a snack or meal, and are assigned a mat and blanket. Guests who conduct themselves in an orderly manner are allowed to stay, and they will receive a breakfast item and coffee at check out at 6:30 a.m.

All four rescue mission locations rely on donations to keep things running and feed guests.

