Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire

Fire along U.S. 74 in Polk County, NC
Fire along U.S. 74 in Polk County, NC(Ed Whelan)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire.

Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163.

The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and impacting traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and if they can’t, follow the directions of on-scene personnel.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

