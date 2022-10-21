Pedestrian dies days after being hit by vehicle in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after they were hit by a vehicle.

The Spartanburg Police Department said the incident happened near the intersection of East Main Street and Hillcrest Boulevard on Monday, October 17.

Police said at around 7:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling on East Main Street from Regency Road towards Hillcrest Blvd while a pedestrian was crossing the road walking north and was hit by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The coroner said the victim, 26-year-old David Veaseth Spey, was pronounced at around 3:33 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt and no injuries will be filed, police said.

