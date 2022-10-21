Pisgah National Forest to host meetings to discuss GAP Restoration Project

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pisgah National Forest is hosting three in-person open house meetings and one virtual opportunity for the public to learn more about the proposed Grandfather, Appalachian and Pisgah (GAP) Restoration Project in October.

The meeting will provide opportunities for guests to drop in at any time during the event and include a presentation meant to provide more information about the project.

A schedule of the open house meetings are provided below:

The virtual presentation will be held on Monday, October 24 from 7 p.m. to 8 pm

The Grandfather Ranger District will host its meeting on Tuesday, October 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grandfather District Office in Nebo, NC.

The Appalachian Ranger District will host its meeting on Wednesday, October 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hot Springs Elementary School Gymnasium in Hot Springs, NC.

The Pisgah Ranger District will host its meeting on Thursday, October 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pisgah District Office in Pisgah Forest, NC.

The GAP project is primarily focused on the two key themes of reducing wildlife risks and restoring fire adapted forests. The project believes reducing the risks of high severity wildfires will help protect residential communities and forest resources while also improving the resiliency of forest ecosystems.

The restoration and maintenance of fire adapted forests will help protect species and various ecosystem services in areas where fire has a natural, recurring role.

Learn more about the project here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.