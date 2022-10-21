RECIPE: Spooky cocktail for Halloween

Shared by Sam Slaughter, author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails For ‘90s Kids”
Sam Slaughter teaches us how to create a Halloween gin cocktail.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason’s Revenge

Ingredients:

2 oz Scapegrace Gin

.75 oz Apologue Saffron Liqueur

.75 oz Pineapple juice

.5 oz Lime juice

Lime wheel, for garnish

Method: Add ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

