RECIPE: Spooky cocktail for Halloween
Shared by Sam Slaughter, author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails For ‘90s Kids”
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason’s Revenge
Ingredients:
2 oz Scapegrace Gin
.75 oz Apologue Saffron Liqueur
.75 oz Pineapple juice
.5 oz Lime juice
Lime wheel, for garnish
Method: Add ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
