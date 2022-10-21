Spartanburg County manufacturing company change impacting 130+ workers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County manufacturing company announced the retirement of part of their operations, which will impact more than 130 workers.

Kohler Co. said they are ending vitreous operations but their plastics and warehouse operations will continue.

The company says 133 associates out of their 300-person workforce will be affected in December. There are other open positions the workers can apply for, officials said.

“Kohler’s business is strong, and we remain well positioned as a leader in the markets in which we compete,” a Kohler Co. spokesperson said. " We continue to aggressively invest across our U.S. manufacturing footprint to drive future growth and delight customers.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.