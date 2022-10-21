Spartanburg County manufacturing company change impacting 130+ workers

(AP)
(AP)(WIBW)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County manufacturing company announced the retirement of part of their operations, which will impact more than 130 workers.

Kohler Co. said they are ending vitreous operations but their plastics and warehouse operations will continue.

The company says 133 associates out of their 300-person workforce will be affected in December. There are other open positions the workers can apply for, officials said.

“Kohler’s business is strong, and we remain well positioned as a leader in the markets in which we compete,” a Kohler Co. spokesperson said. " We continue to aggressively invest across our U.S. manufacturing footprint to drive future growth and delight customers.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Timothy Connor, convicted of rape and kidnapping in 2021, also pleaded guilty to indecent...
Man convicted of rape, kidnapping gets more prison time for child sex crime
FILE PHOTO
Gov. McMaster issues crackdown on bail bondsmen, cites ‘revolving door’ repeat offenders
Construction workers hurt in trench collapse outside Byrnes High School in Duncan, SC
Construction workers rescued from trench collapse at Byrnes High School
Dr. Randall Gary, superintendent for Spartanburg District 5
Superintendent for Spartanburg District 5 speaks after trench collapse