Starting to warm up

Starting off chilly again this morning, but we're finally going to start warming up!

First Alert Headlines

Cooler-than-average, but milder this afternoon

Fall colors reaching peak levels across the NC mountains, low color upstate

Drought conditions worsen as dry weather continues

With high pressure still in control, we’ll enjoy another round of sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will still check in below average, but we will trend a few degrees warmer than our temperatures on Thursday. Expect highs in the low 60s across the mountains, and middle to upper 60s from the Upstate to NE Georgia.

Warming up slowly (Fox Carolina)

Saturday and Sunday will finally bring us back to seasonably mild temperatures, with highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s to near 70 in the mountains. Temps at night will stay chilly, but will be well above freezing.

The latest drought monitor report is in, and it is not good news. Even with some rain a little over a week ago, conditions have worsened for the majority of the region. Severe drought conditions are now being reported over a large swath of northeast Georgia, as moderate drought conditions have expanded across much of upstate South Carolina and the North Carolina mountains. With very little rain in the forecast over the next week, conditions will continue to worsen in the coming day.

Drought Monitor report as of 10/20/2022. (WHNS)

On a more positive note, Fall color is peaking now for much of the NC mountains, so some leaf peeping may be in order for many folks with the gorgeous weekend weather.

Fall color report (Fox Carolina)

