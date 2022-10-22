1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Greenville Co.

One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on...
One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on Greenville County.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 on South Piedmont Highway.

Troopers said the crash happened when the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on South Piedmont Highway then traveled off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

