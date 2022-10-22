Bowling fundraiser benefits family of fallen Spartanburg Co. Deputy and other families of fallen officers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office says the community is hosting a bowling fundraiser called “Bowling for the Blue” to benefit the family of fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge and families of other fallen law enforcement.

The event takes place this afternoon at Paradise Lanes in Spartanburg.

Representatives say the monies collected, which include proceeds from sponsorships and donations, will be split in half between the Aldridge family and the Fallen Officers Fund.

Officials say two community members say they were inspired to organize the event after attending Deputy Aldridge’s funeral.

Deputy Aldridge was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, June 21.

