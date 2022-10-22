Community gathers for ‘Walk like M.A.D.D.’ and stands against drunk driving

(KCBD)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Community members are taking a stand against drunk driving today in Greenville at the sixth annual ‘Walk like M.A.D.D’ hosted by ‘Mothers Against Drunk Driving’ (M.A.D.D.).

Representatives for the walk say this year’s Honor Family is the family of Brandon Stites, a Woodruff High School senior who lost his life after riding in the same car as a drunk driver in April of 2015.

Representatives also say South Carolina is among the worst states in the nation for drunk driving.

Organization officials say funds raised through ‘Walk Like MADD’ help further their lifesaving mission.

To see the current funds raised and read more information, you can visit the M.A.D.D. website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputy Austin Aldridge
Bowling fundraiser benefits family of fallen Spartanburg Co. Deputy and other families of fallen officers
Clemson fans excitedly flooded into Death Valley ahead of the Tigers Homecoming game against...
Clemson fans ready for Homecoming game
Clemson players walked to Death Valley ahead of their Homecoming game against Syracuse.
Clemson Tiger Walk
SCHP: Fatal single vehicle collision in Greenville Co.