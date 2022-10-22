Community gathers for ‘Walk like M.A.D.D.’ and stands against drunk driving

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Community members are taking a stand against drunk driving today in Greenville at the sixth annual ‘Walk like M.A.D.D’ hosted by ‘Mothers Against Drunk Driving’ (M.A.D.D.).

Representatives for the walk say this year’s Honor Family is the family of Brandon Stites, a Woodruff High School senior who lost his life after riding in the same car as a drunk driver in April of 2015.

Representatives also say South Carolina is among the worst states in the nation for drunk driving.

Organization officials say funds raised through ‘Walk Like MADD’ help further their lifesaving mission.

To see the current funds raised and read more information, you can visit the M.A.D.D. website.

