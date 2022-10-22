Crews respond to fire in Columbus on Highway 74 W.

COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire that happened on Friday afternoon on Highway 74 West.

According to the department, the call came in at around 12:50 p.m. regarding a fire.

The department said the fire was in four different locations from Exit 163 to Exit 161 burning about 6 acres of land.

As of 9 p.m., Westbound is now open and the fire is 100% contained. No injuries were reported, at this time, according to the department.

The following agencies responded to the scene:

Columbus

Tryon

Mill Spring

Green Creek

Landrum

Sunny View

Lake Lure

Saluda

Etowah

Edneyville

Blue Ridge

Gerton

SDO

Rutherford

Polk EMS

Polk EM

