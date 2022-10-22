Crews respond to fire in Columbus on Highway 74 W.
COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire that happened on Friday afternoon on Highway 74 West.
According to the department, the call came in at around 12:50 p.m. regarding a fire.
The department said the fire was in four different locations from Exit 163 to Exit 161 burning about 6 acres of land.
As of 9 p.m., Westbound is now open and the fire is 100% contained. No injuries were reported, at this time, according to the department.
The following agencies responded to the scene:
- Columbus
- Tryon
- Mill Spring
- Green Creek
- Landrum
- Sunny View
- Lake Lure
- Saluda
- Etowah
- Edneyville
- Blue Ridge
- Gerton
- SDO
- Rutherford
- Polk EMS
- Polk EM
