Crews respond to fire in Columbus on Highway 74 W.

Crews responded to a fire on Highway 74 West in Columbus, NC on Friday, October 21.
Crews responded to a fire on Highway 74 West in Columbus, NC on Friday, October 21.(Viewer Submission)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire that happened on Friday afternoon on Highway 74 West.

According to the department, the call came in at around 12:50 p.m. regarding a fire.

The department said the fire was in four different locations from Exit 163 to Exit 161 burning about 6 acres of land.

As of 9 p.m., Westbound is now open and the fire is 100% contained. No injuries were reported, at this time, according to the department.

The following agencies responded to the scene:

  • Columbus
  • Tryon
  • Mill Spring
  • Green Creek
  • Landrum
  • Sunny View
  • Lake Lure
  • Saluda
  • Etowah
  • Edneyville
  • Blue Ridge
  • Gerton
  • SDO
  • Rutherford
  • Polk EMS
  • Polk EM

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate election office staff prepare for first week of early voting
Upstate election office staff prepares for first week of early voting
Upstate election office staff prepare for first week of early voting
Upstate election office staff prepare for first week of early voting
GAP Restoration Project
Pisgah National Forest to host meetings to discuss GAP Restoration Project
YMCA's disability swim lessons
YMCA creates swim lessons for deaf, hearing impaired children