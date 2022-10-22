Gaffney beats Dorman 41-29 and seals 5A Region-II title

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney beat Dorman 41-29 and sealed a 5A Region-II title.

It was a clash of two explosive run games. Both teams ran for over 300 yards, headlined by Dorman’s D.J. Porter logging 14 carries for 242 yards and three rushing scores and Gaffney’s Jaiden McDowell putting up 21 carries for 176 rushing yards and three rushing scores.

“Well certainly I think up front we did a great job and our running backs ran really hard and made some big plays for us tonight,” Dan Jones, Gaffney head football coach, said. “We hadn’t been able to break one. Played with a lot of heart. A lot of enthusiasm tonight and high school football’s best played with that. Means a lot. When it’s against Dorman and we get to do it at home one game early, we got two playoff games here that’s tremendous way to go into the playoffs.”

Gaffney closes out the regular season against Brynes. Dorman ends the regular season against Spartanburg.

