Klubnik steps in, leads No. 5 Clemson to 27-21 Homecoming win over Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fifth-ranked Clemson survives upset-minded, 14th-ranked Syracuse to win 27-21 on Homecoming.

With the offense struggling down 21-10 in the third quarter, head coach Dabo Swinney benched quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. In came true freshmen Cade Klubik.

A critical penalty by Syracuse on third and forever extended a Clemson drive that ended in a goal line touchdown for Phil Mafah. The Tigers trailed 21-16 after an unsuccessful two-point try.

Clemson’s defense played outstanding in the second half and promptly caused a three and out on the ensuing Orange drive.

With the ball back in the Tigers possession, Will Shipley took off for a 50-yard touchdown to reclaim the Clemson lead. A successful two-point conversion gave Clemson the 24-21 lead.

BT Potter added a 44-yard field goal in the waning minutes and the Tigers defense closed out the game, not allowing any more points from Syracuse.

The victory marked 38-straight home victories for Clemson, which is a new ACC-record.

Clemson (8-0) will have the week off before hitting the road to play Notre Dame, Nov. 5th at 7:30 pm.

