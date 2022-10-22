No. 5 Clemson hosts No. 14 Syracuse for homecoming

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a top 15 showdown likely for the Atlantic Division title, No. 5 Clemson hosts No. 14 Syracuse.

Both teams come in unbeaten. Clemson (7-0) is led by their star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. He’s thrown for the second most yards in the ACC with 1,665 passing yards and tossed the second most passing scores with 17 touchdowns.

Clemson also has had a standout season from tailback Will Shipley. The dynamic runner has rushed for the third most yards in the conference with 567 rushing yards and scored the third most rushing touchdowns with 8.

Clemson's football team walks to Death Valley before their game against Syracuse.

Syracuse (6-0) deploys an offense that can beat you on the ground and through the air. Running back Sean Tucker has the second most rushing yards in the conference with 644 rushing yards. Meanwhile, quarterback Garrett Shrader has taken a huge statistical leap in his second yards as the Orange starting quarterback. He’s completing 69.7 percent of his passes , good for the second best mark in the ACC.

A sold out Memorial Stadium is ready to cheer on their Tigers for Homecoming.

Clemson fans Susan Frisch and Hayden Jordan excitedly await the homecoming top 15 match up between No. 5 Clemson and No. 14 Syracuse.

“What a great day to be in Death Valley,” Susan Frisch, a Clemson fan, said. “Honestly to be here for two teams that are 6-0 for the first time in the history in Death Valley is really amazing. The atmosphere is awesome and we’re looking forward to seeing the Tigers do what they do best in Death Valley.”

“I feel great. I think we’re confident,” Hayden Jordan, a Clemson fan, said. “I like DJ this year. So, I think he’s going to take us all the way.”

“The Clemson of old, we would be more anxious,” Frisch said. “I think with just our outstanding record at home, I don’t think there’s going to be a problem today. The atmosphere is going to be amazing. The Parking lot is packed. It’s a sold out stadium. I think it’s going to be everything that Clemson fans are looking for.”

“You know it’s always scary with Syracuse,” Jordan said. “They give us a problem every year. But, I think our defensive line this year is really going to get to that quarterback. We’ll make a statement for sure.”

The game kicked off on ABC at noon.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.