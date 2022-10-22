SCHP: Fatal single vehicle collision in Greenville Co.

Oct. 22, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is now dead after a fatal collision in Greenville County.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 4:45 this morning on Old Easley Bridge Rd. near Welcome Ave. Ext.

Officials say the driver was travelling North on Old Easley Bridge Road, when they travelled off the right side of the road way and struck a tree.

We’re working to learn more details, and we’ll update you as soon as we know

