Simpsonville First Presbyterian Church turns 100

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville Presbyterian Church is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The church has been through The Great Depression, renovations, and expansions.

The members are looking back at its history and discussing how they plan to continue to serve the community.

Jerry Kross is one of their volunteers for Meals on Wheels.

“It is much better giving than receiving. You just get a warm feeling. Especially on some of these people that—they’re looking forward to the meal. And they’re looking forward to seeing a face,” Kross said.

Rev. Dr. Mary Anne Welch says serving is imperative.

“Because that’s what we’re supposed to do. We have a commandment from Jesus to feed the hungry.” “And we take it seriously,” Welch said.

The church opens its doors to feed those in need through its weekly food pantry. Children can frolic in their “prayground.” Members can talk to God in their prayer garden.

Gail West is one of their oldest, current members. She made the banners hanging on the walls.

“Prayer shawls, we’ve made aprons for nursing homes,” said West.

Back in 2003, the church broke ground for a new building after the members raised money along with a bank loan.

Linda Stenhouse is a descendant of the church’s founders. She remembers the earlier days.

“The first church didn’t have bathrooms,” Stenhouse said.

Members had to use outhouses. There was no air conditioning either. One dozen charter members founded the church. It became Simpsonville’s first Presbyterian church. Membership was growing then.

“Church membership, unfortunately, in all areas, is going down,” said Stenhouse.

Despite the decline, West says, inside these walls, holds a family.

“Everyone’s friendly,” West said, “We help each other.”

Welch wants Simpsonville to not be fooled by an older crowd because they’re solid as a rock.

“God has been good to this church, has blessed this church with the people, with the location, with the visual,” said Welch, “And they’re good for another hundred years.”

The official anniversary celebration starts Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10:30 a.m.

