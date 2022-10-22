Upstate election office staff prepares for first week of early voting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s just three days away from the start of early voting in South Carolina on Monday October, 24th. This week upstate election’s office staff have been making last minute preparations to open doors on Monday.

Signs have been printed, machines have been tested, and the staff is working overtime.

“We have been busy, the phones have been busy. a lot of people are calling,” said Patty Roach, the Absentee and Early Voting Coordinator for Greenville county.

Roach says so far, there’s been high interest in absentee applications. Which need to be returned to the Elections office by 7pm on Election Day. Roach hopes there’s also interest in the two-weeks of early voting.

“We hope for a good turnout. We’ve done a lot of work to open up 7 centers for early voting,” she said.

Preparation work began weeks ago. Staff began by powering on every voting machine, one by one, to make sure they’re ready. Then setting up the booths at the 7 sites.

“We test, and we re-test, and we make sure everything is ready to go before early voting,” said Roach.

It’s the same process all county election offices must follow---all hands on deck.

“For early voting, we have about 100 workers involved in the centers and then we also have absentees, we have many workers for absentee and voter registration,” she said.

This year’s ballot includes big state races—including the Governor’s race, Congressional seat’s and the Superintendent of Education, important local races too, like several county council races.

It might be a long ballot. So, if you want to be prepared before you get in the booth, go to SCVOTES.GOV, type in your information to see your sample ballot.

For early voting in Greenville and Spartanburg, sites are open 8:30am to 6pm. Voters can go to any location and vote early.

Greenville early voting sites:

Travelers Rest Council Chambers, 125 Trailblazer Park (North Greenville Area), Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Greer Tryon Recreation Center, 226 Oakland Ave (North Greenville Area) Greer, SC 29650

Greenville County Square, 301 University Ridge (Central Greenville Area) Greenville, SC 29601

Convention Center, 1 Exposition Dr. (Central Greenville Area) Greenville, SC 29607

Mauldin Senior Center, 203 Corn Rd (South Greenville Area) Greenville, SC 29607

Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 710 S. Fairfield Rd (South Greenville Area) Greenville, SC 29605

Simpsonville Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4 Harrison Bridge Rd. (South Greenville Area-population growth) Simpsonville, SC 29681

Spartanburg early voting sites:

Spartanburg County Administration Building – Conference Room 6 366, N. Church St. Spartanburg, SC 29303

Boiling Spring Library, 871 Double Bridge Rd. Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Woodruff Library 270 E. Hayne St. Woodruff, SC 29388

You can apply for an absentee ballot until October 28th. Click here for more information on your county’s early voting information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.